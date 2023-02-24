New York (PIX11) Haneefah Wood is taking us back in time on her new retro futuristic show ‘Hello Tomorrow!’. It centers around salesman ‘Jack Billings’ as he leads a group of sales associates in selling customers timeshares to the moon.

Wood portrays the savvy account manager ‘Shirley Stedman’. ‘Shirley’ is full of confidence and at the same time flawed. She is going through a rough marriage and spending time with her co-worker ‘Eddie,’ played by Hank Azaria. Haneefah had a great time on set and expressed that all of the actors are stars.

Episodes of ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ are available now on Apple TV+.