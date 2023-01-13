NEW YORK (PIX11) –True crime fans, there’s a new movie to sink your teeth into, “How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story” on Lifetime.

The film details the story of Nancy Crampton-Brophy the author of the essay “How to Murder Your Husband,” who killed her husband in 2018. Her self-published novels also featured characters grappling with infidelity, attempted murder, and crime.

Brophy’s story captivated media headlines once she went on trial, and the documentary is the first movie in Lifetime’s “Ripped From The Headlines” film series that focuses on well-known and obscure crime stories.

Actor Steve Guttenberg joined New York Living to share more juicy details about the film. Watch the video player for more.