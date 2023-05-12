This month you can see actor Steve Guttenberg performing his own original show.

It’s a comedy called “Tales from the Guttenberg Bible,” and it’s based on his 2012 memoir.

The play details his life experiences growing up on Long Island and making it in Hollywood.

Steve sat down with New York Living’s Marysol Castro and Alex Lee to talk about turning his memoir into a stage play and the new book he has coming out soon detailing his experience as a caregiver for his late father.

To learn more about “Tales from the Guttenberg Bible,” you can visit georgestreetplayhouse.org.