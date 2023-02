NEW YORK (PIX11) — The show “Godfather of Harlem” centers around infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, played by Forest Whitaker, who returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles.

Elvis Nolasco, who plays Nat Pettigrew, Johnson’s best friend, stopped by New York Living on Tuesday to talk about the show’s third season.

Watch the full interview in the video player.