NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actor couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have taken a dive into children’s book writing.

Alexa and Carlos, known for their roles in “Spy Kids” and “Big Time Rush,” respectively, wrote a children’s book together entitled “Ocean’s World: An Island Tale of Discovery and Adventure.” The book is inspired by their oldest son, Ocean.

The PenaVegas joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about their latest ventures and their family life. Watch the video player above for the full interview.