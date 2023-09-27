NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new play about the movie “Jaws” is taking a bite out of Broadway.
Colin Donnell, who stars in “The Shark is Broken,” about his role and his return to Broadway after nine years.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Dan Mannarino, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marysol Castro, Dan Mannarino, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new play about the movie “Jaws” is taking a bite out of Broadway.
Colin Donnell, who stars in “The Shark is Broken,” about his role and his return to Broadway after nine years.
Watch the video player for more on this story.