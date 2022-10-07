New York Comic Con is off and running in full force. The mega event hosts fans and stars across the world of comics, sci-fi and pop culture. Chris and Marysol talked with actor Brenton Thwaites, he plays Dick Grayson, also known as “Nightwing,” on the hit HBO Max show “DC Titans.” He leads a team of young superheroes fighting crime, villains and pure evil in Gotham and across the country.

Brenton stopped by New York Living to talk about the upcoming premiere of DC Titans Season 4 next month, his appearance at New York Comic Con this weekend and his upcoming music album.