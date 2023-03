NEW YORK (PIX11) — Anna Uzele is having a busy year, between Broadway and television.

Right now she stars in “Dear Edward” on AppleTV+. She plays Adriana, a young woman grieving the death of her grandmother, a prominent New York congresswoman who eventually wanted Adriana to run for office and take her seat.

As for Broadway, she stars as Francine Evans in “New York, New York.” Uzele joined New York Living to talk more about her new roles.

Watch the video player for more.