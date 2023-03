NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a critically-acclaimed first season, “Bel-Air” is back with new episodes!

The show reimagines the classic 90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” as a modern-day family drama.

Critics have praised the performances of both Jabari Banks, who plays Will Smith, and Adrian Holmes, who plays Will’s uncle, Phillip Banks. Watch the video player for more from Banks who joined New York Living on Wednesday.