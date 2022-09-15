Chiles en Nogada
Courtesy: Rick Martinez: “Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico“
- Picadillo & Chiles
- 2 tablespoons lard
- 1 pound ground pork, preferably not lean
- 1/2 medium white onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 1/2 sweet, tart apple such as Winesap or Pink Lady, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1/2 firm, sweet pear such as Bosc or Anjou, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1/2 firm-ripe plantain, peeled and chopped
- Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup dry sherry
- 1 pound roma tomatoes
- 1/2 peach, peeled, pitted, and chopped
- 1/4 cup unroasted whole almonds, chopped
- 1/3 cup golden raisins
- 1/3 cup pitted Spanish green olives
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 8 large poblano peppers
- Nogada Sauce & Garnish
- 2 1/4 cups walnuts, unroasted
- 3/4 cup crema ácida or crème fraiche or sour cream
- 3/4 cup crema natural or heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds, for garnish
- 1/2 cup parsley leaves and tender stems, for garnish
Directions
- Make the picadillo. Line a large skillet, preferably cast-iron, with a sheet of foil and heat over high heat. Add the tomatoes and cook, tossing frequently, until charred on all sides, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer tomatoes to a heatproof bowl and let sit. When cool enough to handle, crush with your hands, a potato masher, or fork until no large pieces remain.
- Remove and discard foil from skillet and heat lard on high. Spread pork in an even layer and cook undisturbed until lightly browned about 3 minutes. Toss and continue to cook, breaking up any clumps with the back of a spoon, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, until meat is lightly browned on both sides, 4 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the browned meat to a large bowl and set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium and cook onion, garlic, apple, pear, plantain, and 2 tablespoons (Diamond Crystal) salt, stirring occasionally, until tender but not browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Add oregano, clove, cinnamon, and black pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until very fragrant, 1 minute. Stir in sherry and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated and no longer smells of alcohol, 2 minutes. Stir in reserved tomatoes, peaches, almonds, and raisins and cook, stirring occasionally until most of the liquid has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Add cooked pork, olives, lemon zest, and 1 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally until all the liquid has evaporated, the vegetables and fruit are tender and the pork is cooked through — 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in parsley and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper, and let sit until ready to use.
- Meanwhile, roast the chiles. To roast the chiles on a gas stove: Turn all of the burners to high and set 2 chiles poblanos on each grate. Char, using tongs to turn them occasionally, until all sides are charred, about 4 minutes per side.
To roast the chiles in the broiler: Arrange a rack in the top position and preheat the broiler to high. Set the chiles poblanos on a sheet pan and position them under the broiler, turning occasionally, until all sides are charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
To roast the chiles on a grill: Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for high heat. Set the chiles poblanos directly on the grate and grill, using tongs to turn them as they char on all sides, about 4 minutes per side.
- Transfer the chiles to a large bowl, cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap (or the leftover foil you used for the tomatoes), and let the chiles steam for 5 minutes.
- When cool enough to handle, peel the skin from chiles leaving the stem intact. Chiles should still be firm, bright green, and hold their shape. Using a small sharp knife, make a 2-inch cut (about 1 inch from the top) lengthwise down the side of the poblano and carefully remove seeds and ribs. Repeat with the remaining poblanos.
- Place the poblanos cut-side up on a rimmed baking sheet and fill each with 1/2 cup picadillo, gently pressing the filling into the peppers with the back of a spoon, being careful not to overstuff and split the sides. Set aside until ready to serve.
- Make the sauce: Puree walnuts, crema ácida, crema natural, 1 cup water, sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt in a blender until completely smooth and consistency of heavy cream. Season with salt and thin with more water if necessary.
- Serve stuffed chiles at room temperature topped with some nogada sauce, arils, and parsley leaves.