Chiles en Nogada

Courtesy: Rick Martinez: “Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico

  • Picadillo & Chiles
  • 2 tablespoons lard
  • 1 pound ground pork, preferably not lean
  • 1/2 medium white onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1/2 sweet, tart apple such as Winesap or Pink Lady, peeled, cored and chopped
  • 1/2 firm, sweet pear such as Bosc or Anjou, peeled, cored and chopped
  • 1/2 firm-ripe plantain, peeled and chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • 1 pound roma tomatoes
  • 1/2 peach, peeled, pitted, and chopped
  • 1/4 cup unroasted whole almonds, chopped
  • 1/3 cup golden raisins
  • 1/3 cup pitted Spanish green olives
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 8 large poblano peppers
  • Nogada Sauce & Garnish
  • 2 1/4 cups walnuts, unroasted
  • 3/4 cup crema ácida or crème fraiche or sour cream
  • 3/4 cup crema natural or heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds, for garnish
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves and tender stems, for garnish
Directions
  1. Make the picadillo. Line a large skillet, preferably cast-iron, with a sheet of foil and heat over high heat. Add the tomatoes and cook, tossing frequently, until charred on all sides, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer tomatoes to a heatproof bowl and let sit. When cool enough to handle, crush with your hands, a potato masher, or fork until no large pieces remain.
  2. Remove and discard foil from skillet and heat lard on high. Spread pork in an even layer and cook undisturbed until lightly browned about 3 minutes. Toss and continue to cook, breaking up any clumps with the back of a spoon, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, until meat is lightly browned on both sides, 4 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the browned meat to a large bowl and set aside.
  3. Reduce heat to medium and cook onion, garlic, apple, pear, plantain, and 2 tablespoons (Diamond Crystal) salt, stirring occasionally, until tender but not browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Add oregano, clove, cinnamon, and black pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until very fragrant, 1 minute. Stir in sherry and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated and no longer smells of alcohol, 2 minutes. Stir in reserved tomatoes, peaches, almonds, and raisins and cook, stirring occasionally until most of the liquid has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Add cooked pork, olives, lemon zest, and 1 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally until all the liquid has evaporated, the vegetables and fruit are tender and the pork is cooked through — 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in parsley and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper, and let sit until ready to use.
  4. Meanwhile, roast the chiles. To roast the chiles on a gas stove: Turn all of the burners to high and set 2 chiles poblanos on each grate. Char, using tongs to turn them occasionally, until all sides are charred, about 4 minutes per side.
    To roast the chiles in the broiler: Arrange a rack in the top position and preheat the broiler to high. Set the chiles poblanos on a sheet pan and position them under the broiler, turning occasionally, until all sides are charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
    To roast the chiles on a grill: Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for high heat. Set the chiles poblanos directly on the grate and grill, using tongs to turn them as they char on all sides, about 4 minutes per side.
  5. Transfer the chiles to a large bowl, cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap (or the leftover foil you used for the tomatoes), and let the chiles steam for 5 minutes.
  6. When cool enough to handle, peel the skin from chiles leaving the stem intact. Chiles should still be firm, bright green, and hold their shape. Using a small sharp knife, make a 2-inch cut (about 1 inch from the top) lengthwise down the side of the poblano and carefully remove seeds and ribs. Repeat with the remaining poblanos.
  7. Place the poblanos cut-side up on a rimmed baking sheet and fill each with 1/2 cup picadillo, gently pressing the filling into the peppers with the back of a spoon, being careful not to overstuff and split the sides. Set aside until ready to serve.
  8. Make the sauce: Puree walnuts, crema ácida, crema natural, 1 cup water, sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt in a blender until completely smooth and consistency of heavy cream. Season with salt and thin with more water if necessary.
  9. Serve stuffed chiles at room temperature topped with some nogada sauce, arils, and parsley leaves.