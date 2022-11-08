NEW YORK (PIX11) — When the Esendemir sisters launched a restaurant based around their proprietary Thumb Bread, their goal was to help support their parents, who were ill. But now, more than a decade later, the business is not only still around, but raking in the dough.

Sisters Arzu, Gonca, and Fusun joined New York Living on Tuesday to discuss Thumb Bread’s rise from humble beginnings.

“I decided to create a proprietary bread recipe, give it a fun name, something the kids would love: Thumb Bread,” recalled Arzu, the youngest sister and CEO. “We’ve sold millions of pieces that we’ve made by hand in all of our restaurants over the last decade.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.