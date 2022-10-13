SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Thalia Spanish Theatre is the first and only Hispanic theater in Queens.

Over the last 45 years, the theater has put together more than 240 productions. It’s considered a leader in the Spanish Theatre movement and recently hosted a new bilingual play, “Lecciones de Vida.”

Angel Orrios, the artistic and executive director of Thalia Spanish Theatre, joined New York Living to talk about the theater’s legacy. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“We select the plays that make sense of contemporary issues for our community,” Orrios said. “Most of the productions we do here are world premieres or American premieres of the best writers and composers from Spain, Latin America or Hispanics in the U.S.”