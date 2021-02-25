Caught on camera: Good Samaritan returns Florida teacher’s lost wallet

YULEE, Fla. – A good Samaritan went above and beyond after finding a teacher’s lost wallet last Saturday.

Footage from Debra Crosby’s doorbell camera captured the moment the man dropped the wallet off at her home in Yulee, Florida.

In the video, the man tells Crosby that he found the wallet and then he left it in a safe place outside her door.

“Hey Ms. Crosby, I found your wallet at Walmart,” the man is heard saying.

Crosby told CNN that she lost the wallet while shopping at Walmart and her home security camera notified her that someone was at the door while she was on her way home.

She says the man had to drive about 20 minutes from the store to her home.

Crosby doesn’t know the man’s identity. So, for now, she’s calling him her “guardian angel.” She also plans to find a way to pay the kindness forward.

