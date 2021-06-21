Three years after his Bronx bodega death: ‘Junior’ gets posthumous, honorary promotion from NYPD

THE BRONX — Three years after a Bronx teen was slain, the NYPD gave Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz an honorary, posthumous promotion to NYPD Explorer deputy chief on the corner where he was killed by a group of Trinitarios gang members.

Guzman-Feliz was a member of the NYPD’s Explorers Program. NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey expressed confidence Monday that the teen would have continued with the program and done good work in the community.

Maddrey and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also made a promise to Leandra Feliz, the 15-year-old boy’s mother, to always be there for the family.

“We will do everything in our power to be there not only for this family, but for every family in the Bronx to make sure no mother has to go through this pain ever again,” Shea said.

Shea hugged Feliz, who wore a shirt with her son’s face on it. He and Maddrey presented her with a plaque for the slain teen’s promotion.

“Three years ago on this corner, we lost a member of our family,” Shea said.