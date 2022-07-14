THE BRONX (PIX11) — A former Trinitarios gang member has been threatened, called a “rat” and is now being blamed for a beloved Bronx teen’s death.

The defense contends Kevin Alvarez, the state’s key witness, was largely responsible for the events leading up to the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in Tremont four years ago, lawyers said Thursday during the ‘Justice for Junior’ trial in the Bronx.

Diego Suero, the alleged leader of the Los Sures sect of the Trinitarios, is accused of giving the order to hunt down rivals before the teen’s death. Frederick Then is the alleged No. 2 leader in the Los Sures set. Both defendants are charged with murder.

On June 20, 2018, Junior was slain by a group of Trinitarios gang members at the corner of 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Tremont. The teen had tried to seek shelter at a nearby bodega when he was dragged outside and stabbed with a knife and machete, authorities said.

Alvarez, a probationary member of Los Sures, was part of the crew that chased Junior to the bodega. He then went into the store and found the scared teen behind a locked door in the back, according to a surveillance video. He then forced it open and began beating the helpless boy. Junior screamed, “no, no, no” as he was being hauled outside,” Alvarez recalled.

Once outside, Alvarez held on long enough to see the first knife plunge into Junior’s body.

“Did you see the terror in Junior’s face while you were dragging him out?” Suero’s lawyer, Lynn Calvacca, asked.

“Yes,” Alvarez replied.

“And you’re watching?” the lawyer said, sounding like she was in disbelief.

The defense also argues there was never a kill order issued. And, at worst, Junior was supposed to be cut, not slaughtered.

During Alvarez’s testimony this week, he explained Suero issued a “357” kill order against the Sunset sect of the Trinitarios the day of Junior’s death. Junior was mistakenly thought to be a member of the Sunset crew.

But on cross-examination, Then’s lawyer, Larry Sheehan, drew out Alvarez’s inconsistencies about a “357.” In prior proceedings, Alvarez testified that a “357” was not an order to kill, but meant someone was no longer of use to the gang.

“It’s your actions that led to his demise,” Sheehan said.

Michael Reyes, a former member of the Bad Boys set of the Trinitarios testifying for the state, corroborated that Suero did give an order to go after Sunset members during a meeting at his home the day of the incident.

“Diego was in charge of the Bronx,” Reyes said.

The trial resumes Friday.