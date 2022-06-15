NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jury selection is slated to begin Wednesday in the Bronx for two alleged gang members accused of murder in the slaying of a teen four years ago.

On June 20, 2018, 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was slain by a group of Trinitarios gang members at the corner of 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Tremont. The teen had tried to seek shelter at a nearby bodega when he was dragged out and stabbed with a knife and machete, authorities said.

Five members of the Trinitarios gang have already been convicted of the attack. The trials of two more suspects, Diego Suero and Frederick Then, are set to begin with jury selection.

Suero, the alleged leader of the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios gang, is accused of giving the order to hunt down rivals before the teen’s death. Then is the alleged No. 2 leader in the Los Sures set. Both defendants are charged with murder.

The trials were originally scheduled for 2019 but have been further delayed by the pandemic. A lawyer for one of the defendants also died.