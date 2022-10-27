THE BRONX (PIX11) — For Leandra Feliz, the pain of losing her child is ever present. It’s been four years since the brutal, senseless slaying of her son, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz.

Seven people have already been convicted of murder in Junior’s death, the remaining defendants are being offered plea deals.

Feliz met with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark Thursday evening. Feliz has been vocal about her opposition to any plea, but she understands why it might be necessary.

“I really want the worst for all those killers. I wish they had all the same sentences, but the law is the law,” Feliz said.

Police arrested more than a dozen people after Junior’s death. Feliz says they all planned it, were in on the attack, and to her, they are all equally guilty.

Feliz told PIX11 News prosecutors explained to her that although the remaining defendants can be proven to be involved, a jury may believe it was to a lesser degree of involvement and a plea deal may be the best route to ensure a certain amount of prison time.

“For me it makes no difference. If you were in the car driving or if you were chasing him, they killed Junior,” Feliz said.

Junior was just 15 years old when he was dragged out of a Bronx bodega in 2018 and fatally stabbed by Trinitarios gang members. He was mistaken for a member of a rival group.

Community advocate Irene Estrada said it’s difficult for grieving parents to get justice.

“We have many mothers right now in the same situation. They’re in court because of plea deals,” Estrada said.

PIX11 News has learned that Danel Fernandez, who police said was the one who dragged Junior out of the store, was offered a possible sentence of 18 years behind bars. Two others have been offered 12 years. All three would be pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Feliz dreads the day any of her son’s murderers will walk the streets again.

“I’m afraid in the future, six years later, they are going to come out to continue doing gang activities and kill somebody else,” Feliz said.

PIX11 News reached out to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office. It would only confirm the meeting the Feliz to hear her concerns about the plea deals.