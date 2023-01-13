THE BRONX (PIX11) — More than four years after the brutal gang murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, the final five men implicated in his death will be sentenced Friday, bringing a close to the painful chapter for the city and his family.

Among those being ordered to prison Friday is Danel Fernandez, who last month pleaded guilty to his role in the June 20, 2018 stabbing death of Guzman-Feliz. Fernandez — who was caught on video dragging Guzman-Feliz out of a Belmont bodega, where he was repeatedly stabbed with knives and a machete by five Trinitarios gang members — is set to be sentenced to 18 years behind bars. Authorities have said that Guzman-Feliz was a victim of mistaken identity, targeted because his attackers believed he was someone else.

The other four men in court Friday face sentences ranging from 12 to 15 years after also pleading guilty to their various roles. They are: Jose Tavarez, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, Danilo Payamps Pacheco, and Ronald Urena.

Five other gang members were convicted in the case in June 2019, and two leaders of the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios were found guilty in July 2022. A 13th man, Luis Cabrera Santos, was sentenced to 12 years on Tuesday after taking a plea deal last month.

There the whole way has been the slain teen’s mother, Leandra Feliz, fighting for justice for Junior. She’s expected in court a final time Friday to see the last of the men connected to her son’s death sent to prison.