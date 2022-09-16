THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Bronx gang leaders convicted of ordering the hit on 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz received lengthy prison sentences Friday at the Bronx Hall of Justice.

Diego Suero, the leader of the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios gang, and his No. 2, Frederick Then, were each sentenced to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.

In July, a jury found Suero, 33, and Then, 24, guilty of murder in connection to the June 20, 2018, slaying. After a lengthy trial, the jury deliberated for just over 24 hours before handing down the verdict.

The courtroom was packed with supporters from both sides and the victim’s mother, Leandra Feliz, made an impact statement at the proceeding.

After the verdict, Feliz told PIX11 News, “I want them all to get life, life, life. I don’t want them to ever come out.”

Junior was slain by a group of Trinitarios gang members at the corner of 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Tremont. The teen was dragged out of a bodega and onto the street, where he was stabbed with a knife and machete in a case of mistaken identity, authorities said.

During the trial, former probationary gang member Kevin Alvarez, who beat and hauled the helpless boy out of the store, testified that Suero, nicknamed “Psycho,” hosted a gathering at his home and put a “357” kill order on rival Sunset members of the Triniatarios. The crew armed themselves with machetes and knives, piled into four cars, fueled up at a gas station, and went hunting for their enemies, when they encountered Junior walking on the street, according to officials and surveillance video.

Members of the Trinitarios were accused of threatening prosecutors and Alvarez during the murder trial, authorities said. Assistant District Attorney Morgan Dolan told the court she was confronted by a young, Dominican man on her way to the courthouse one morning before her security detail stepped in to handle the situation.

“He got in my face, but didn’t say anything,” Dolan said at the time.

Suero was not at the scene of the crime, but his No. 2, Then, was seen on video outside the bodega making sure his boss’ mission was completed, prosecutors said. The defense had argued there was never any intent to kill Junior and Alvarez’s actions caused the boy’s brutal death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Alvarez made a deal with the state in 2019. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy and was let off with time served in exchange for his testimony.

Five additional gang members were previously convicted in connection with Junior’s death during a separate trial in 2019. They are serving varying prison sentences for their roles in the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.