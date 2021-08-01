World champ Sifan Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat at Olympics

TOKYO — World champion Sifan Hassan has made an incredible recovery from a fall at the final bell to win her 1,500-meter heat at the Olympics.
Hassan picked herself up after getting in a tangle with Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok at the start of the last lap. She sped around the outside of the pack on the back straight and ended up crossing the line first in 4 minutes, 5.17 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.
It kept alive the Dutch runner’s bid for a rare distance-running treble at the Tokyo Games.
She is due to run in the 5,000-meter final later Monday and says she will also compete in the 10,000 meters.