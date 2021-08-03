NJ’s Athing Mu, 19, races to gold at Olympics

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:
Athing Mu

Athing Mu, of United States, reacts after winning the final of the women’s 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

New NJ program aims to improve health of new moms, babies with nurse visits

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

Tornadoes pack a punch in NJ

Popular NJ restaurant closing its doors for good

Paterson launches guaranteed income program

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter