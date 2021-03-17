Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, March. 18

QUEENS — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has announced the next Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

PIX11 is part of the borough president’s effort to hold monthly, virtual job fairs.

“My hope is to get, you know, at least a few hundred of the individuals hired,” Richards told PIX11.

The borough president expects 14 businesses and organizations to participate. One of them is Queens Centers for Progress, a nonprofit that helps the developmentally disabled.

WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair

WHEN: Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 2-3:30 PM

WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org

Prospective applicants interested in participating via Zoom must RSVP by Wednesday, March 17 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp.