MURRAY HILL, Queens (PIX11) – A tree crashed down onto a house in Queens during a coastal storm Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

It happened on 170th Street at 41st Avenue in Murray Hill. Tree limbs and pieces of a white fence were scattered across the lawn.

Firefighters were called around 3:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. No injuries were reported.

The powerful coastal storm brought strong winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph, and heavy rain overnight into Monday morning. It was expected to move out of the tri-state area around 2 p.m.

