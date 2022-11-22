NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s officially Thanksgiving week! PIX11 is pleased to announce the station will continue its annual Thanksgiving tradition and air ‘March of the Wooden Soldiers’ (Babes in Toyland, the 1934 Laurel and Hardy classic) in both black & white and color versions on Thanksgiving Day, paired with a Honeymooners mini-marathon.

Here is PIX11’s Thanksgiving holiday schedule.

THANKSGIVING DAY, THURSDAY, 11/24/22.

4 a.m. – 9 a.m. The PIX11 Morning News

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers (Black & white)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Eight episodes of ‘The Honeymooners’

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers (In color)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. PIX11 News

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. A Walton’s Thanksgiving