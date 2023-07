NEW YORK (PIX11) — Crime statistics in New York help paint a picture of how the city is doing on a month-to-month basis.

The month of June shows the NYPD’s efforts are having positive impacts on the subways, getting guns off the streets, and reducing the most violent of crimes. However, other crimes are on the rise.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was live at police headquarters with the full breakdown. Watch the video player for more.