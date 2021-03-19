Meet Danielle Guindo, the executive director of ‘Read Alliance’

PIX11’s Frank Melli contributed to this report.

What is Read Alliance?

Read Alliance provides students with the building blocks to academic success. While early literacy remains at the core of their mission, their model also employs teens to tutor their younger peers, tackling a secondary challenge of youth unemployment, particularly among low-income, young people of color.

Danielle Guindo is the executive director of this organization. It is her mission to help her students and staffers read, lead, and succeed.

Learn more about what inspires Danielle during Women’s History Month.

Learn more about the group at: https://readalliance.org/