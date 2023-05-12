NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a woman after he gave her a ride on his scooter in Queens, police said.

Tony Kempsey, 58, was arrested and charged with rape, assault, and sexual abuse, police said.

A 49-year-old woman was walking home around 5 a.m. Sunday when Kempsey drove up alongside her on a motorized scooter. The two began talking and the victim then climbed onto the back of the scooter, police said.

After arriving in the area of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street in Maspeth, police said Kempsey punched the woman in the face so hard she fell, hit her head on the ground, and was knocked unconscious. He then raped her, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police described her condition as serious but stable.