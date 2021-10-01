Eminem is serving up ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ at his new Detroit restaurant

DETROIT — Fans formed long lines to visit rapper Eminem’s new Detroit restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, on its opening day, Sept. 29.

A press release from Eminem’s team confirms that the concept restaurant in downtown Detroit features menu items centered around the legendary lyric from Eminem’s iconic “Lose Yourself” — ‘His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.’

The restaurant menu is simple with just a few items. There’s a plate of Mom’s Spaghetti for $9 or $12 if you add meatballs. The ‘Sghetti Sandwich’ is $11.

Eminem was even reportedly on hand to serve the first 10 customers.

Credit: @lifeofstrife via Storyful