QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Citi Field serves the best stadium food in the United States, according to an award contest from USA Today.

Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, was named the winner of the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Stadium Food.

“…fans can choose from a variety of stadium food options that represent the city’s culinary identity. From classic New York-style hot dogs and soft pretzels to local delicacies like pastrami sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and loaded nachos, the food options cater to a wide range of tastes,” USA TODAY 10Best said.

Citi Field’s dining lineup includes ballpark favorites such as Pat LaFrieda’s Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich, David Chang’s Fuku, and Danny Meyer’s Shake Shack. Additionally, the Taste of Queens portable rotates every month and a half to feature different local Queens small businesses.

Citi Field’s dining options also include the Classic New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich, Amazin’ Chicken Co. and Metropolitan Fry Factory.

Nominees for the Best Stadium Food contest were submitted by a panel of experts, then narrowed down by 10Best editors. The final set of nominees was voted on by the public to determine the winner.

“We are thrilled to be voted the winner of the Best Stadium Food award by our fans,” said Taryn Donovan, the Mets’ vice president of hospitality. “Citi Field has maintained its reputation as one of the top culinary destinations in sports and entertainment since it opened in 2009 and continues to evolve to provide Mets fans with an experience like no other.”

