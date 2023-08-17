NEW YORK (PIX11) — Carvel is giving away soft-serve cones this weekend to mark National Soft Serve Day and celebrate Carvel’s legacy.

Customers nationwide can get a buy-one-get-one cup or cone of any flavor free on Saturday or grab a limited-time double cone from Friday through Sunday, while supplies last.

Sweet tooths can get the chance to score free soft serve and merch on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., atop the Empire State Building Observatory Experience in Manhattan on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On Friday, Carvel will also be dolling out cones to those who can manage to catch Fudgie the Whale and the Carvel ice cream truck traveling throughout the city. Fans can follow the stops on Carvel’s Twitter and Instagram.

Lastly, fans can also enjoy the Softest Cruise Ever on the NYC Ferry along the East River route beginning at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday. Expect to unwind during the trip with plush pillows and a soft serve-themed experience.

Almost 90 years ago, Tom Carvel’s ice cream truck broke down in the sweltering summer heat, which led to the creation of Carvel’s Original Soft Serve ice cream.

“Since then, the ice cream he invented softened our world and became an enduring part of people’s lives, and there’s no better time to celebrate that than National Soft Serve Day,” said Jessica Osborne, Carvel’s vice president of marketing.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.