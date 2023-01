MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Bumper cars on ice are back!

Beginning Jan. 14, New Yorkers are invited to slide, spin, and bump on The Rink at Bryant Park.

The bumper cars will stick around until March 4 and are available to enjoy from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Rink at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is located between 40th Street and 42nd Street on 6th Avenue.

Tickets are available online at wintervillage.org.