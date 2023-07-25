Zach is the 21-year-old co-founder of the Web3 platform Mozverse with Danny Mozlin. Mozverse has won numerous awards including the Best Inc. Magzine’s Best in Business Award 202. He helps companies to understand how to market to Gen Z-ers as he is one himself. He is also a sports influencer and host of Worldstar’s Kiss and the Myst Podcast with his partner, the legendary rapper Jadakiss.

Aside from his success in the sports and entertainment field, he is currently growing Mozverse a revolutionary platform that is leading the way in the world of Web3 development. He’s also producing more films and TV shows including a documentary of Jake Paul, “Don’t Sleep on Jake”.

Zach is a social influencer with 2.1 million followers on IG and he is also a Gen Z thought leader and the cohost of the Fight Guys Podcast with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Rashad Evans. He regularly speaks on the future of web3 at conferences and has been featured as an expert in Forbes and dozens of other publications. He is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine.