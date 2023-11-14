As someone who suffered from severe stuttering, depression and self-injury as a young man, today, Kary Oberbrunner has transformed his life, overcoming his challenges to become not only a successful creative but also the engine through which other creatives attain new levels of success. His contributions today include speaking internationally on a variety of topics including leadership, personal growth, human performance, blockchain technology, and entrepreneurship. As a futurist, he often consults on marketing, branding, Intellectual Property, and Web3.

Author of nearly a dozen books, Kary Oberbrunner is a Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller author. As the CEO of Blockchain Life and Igniting Souls, he assists writers, business owners, and influencers in publishing, defending, and promoting their intellectual property so that it can generate eighteen different sources of revenue. He has also won awards as a screenwriter, inventor, and author. His work has appeared in Entrepreneur, CBS, Yahoo, and many other prominent media sites.

Kary understands the importance of books, not as a business card, but as a business itself. Speaking on Founder’s Story, Kary admits that up until his fourth book, his books were safe books that are centred on safe topics, however, by his fourth book, he decided to be vulnerable and really dive deep into his own personal stories and challenges, this proved to be a gamechanger, as this put him on the map and transformed his popularity and rating among readers and even his peers.

Driven by a desire to help people, Kary is committed to making Free World-Changing Ideas through his books he sees not as a business card, but as a movement which readers can tap into to transform their lives.