There is more to life than we currently see, and like Brian K. Wright, listening to people’s stories and learning about their experiences, successes and failures is the best way to learn through life.

As the founder of Success Profiles Radio, Brian K. Wright speaks to guests drawn from diverse backgrounds and industries, including leadership, business, careers, relationships, and health, among several others, and explores different aspects of success and how listeners can apply them to their personal and professional lives.

Brian K Wright founded Brian Wright International to motivate and inspire others to uncover their unique skills and pursue their life goals. He knows that many people live much below their potential owing to a lack of belief that they deserve success. He has vast experience teaching and training in academic and corporate settings.

Brian is the publisher of Ultimate Achievers Magazine and hosting Success Profiles Radio. Brian has interviewed world-class achievers for the past 11 years. He strives to educate, teach, and inspire others to become a better version of themselves by using the lessons he has gained from these achievers and his own experience. He is the author of nine books, the most recent of which is “Success Profiles: Conversations With High Achievers.”