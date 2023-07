Jared Dillinger and Daniel Robbins sit down with Gary Vaynerchuk during VeeCon 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Gary is a serial entrepreneur, chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, CEO of VeeFriends, and 5x NYT bestselling author. Gary discusses what is the future of VeeCon and in-person events. How he sees VeeFriends as his long-term legacy and what he thinks of the next few years.

Check out his website to learn more about VaynerMedia, VaynerX, VeeFriends, and VeeCon.