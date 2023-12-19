The latest episode of Founder’s Story, features Stephen M. Byrd, a household name in the entertainment and business world. Having made his mark in Hip Hop, business and the Hollywood scene, Stephen’s knack for technology led him to create the first version of live streaming on mobile phones, “even before Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms had the technology.” Now, he has turned his attention back to technology with a focus on AI and voice assistant devices.

Stephen M. Byrd founded VoiceeAds, an AI-powered revolutionary platform enabling real-time offers and deals through voice-activated searches. VoiceeAds seamlessly connects users to live offers and promotions, enhancing the ability of users to stay up to date on their favorite news and for advertisers to engage through the convenience of voice-assisted technology.

In this episode, Stephen revealed the idea to create VoiceeAds came after he noticed a significant gap in specific industries and the need to merge convenience and practicality, “People don’t want to be tied to their screens.” He said.

Stephen describes VoiceeAds as a way to produce real-time offers and deals all through voice search-activated capabilities. “VoiceeAds is more than a product; it is a vision for a more dynamic, responsive advertising future,” he said. It is the perfect place for consumers to access instant information through voice assistants without looking at the screen, and for businesses, it is the ideal way to put their product and offer in front of someone ready to make a purchase.