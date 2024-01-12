On the latest edition of Founder’s Story with Daniel Robbins, life coach and founder of Rise Up Kings, Skylar Lewis speaks on his rise to success as an entrepreneur, masculinity, and helping the next generation of men avoid the many pitfalls that could hinder the, from effectively helping the vulnerable people in their lives and showing examples.

With Rise up Kings, the goal is balance, with particular emphasis on helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses while staying balanced in the areas of Faith, Family, 12Fitness, and Finances. According to Skylar, men and women must learn to strike a balance in their lives, as a way to ensure they don’t lose sight of what is important, including family, friendship, and spirituality.

While on the show, Skylar described entrepreneurship as “the true test of character, ” he revealed that the many business ventures he involved himself with, right from his teenage years to his very successful enterprise, down to the creation of Rise Up Kings came as a result of his personal challenges, the desire to overcome toxic masculinity and more importantly, helping people rise above this toxicity, in his words, ‘hurt people hurt people.”