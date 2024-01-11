Business leaders globally all care about the same thing: profitability, efficiency and growth. However, in an increasingly competitive global and regional economy, several businesses need help to compete or even stay afloat. As Kyla Fiddick stated, many companies’ will positively change if they have a CFO to help oversee the financial aspects. However, many companies have expressed their inability to afford an in-house or full-time CFO. As an expert who understands the evolving role of a CFO, Kyla, through SASU Consulting Inc., is providing support for companies of various sizes.

SASU Consulting Inc. is a CFO consulting firm that helps businesses succeed in today’s complex financial landscape. With a team of experienced financial professionals, they offer comprehensive advisory services tailored to each client’s needs. While appearing on Founder’s Story, Kyla Fiddick said the team at SASU prioritizes collaboration and transparency, working closely with owners, executives and internal teams to provide practical solutions and generate measurable results.

According to Kyla, the mission at SASU Consulting Inc. is to empower companies with comprehensive finance and accounting solutions and data-driven strategic insights to fuel their growth and provide the direction, tools, and knowledge needed for business growth and accomplishing strategic goals.