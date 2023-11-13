One of the hardest things for a creator to do is start a podcast since it’s an undertaking that only provides quick satisfaction. Indeed, prominent figures in the sector have disclosed that the likelihood of a podcast yielding financial gains for its creators is contingent upon the degree of regularity, volume, and caliber of information disseminated on the platform for creators such as Sam Dolciné of the Black Real Estate Dialogue (BRED) Podcast, who founded the show to assist underprivileged individuals in escaping poverty since he had lived in hardship and had no access to knowledge.

Samuel Dolciné is not just a podcast host; he has a background in Human Resources and Talent Acquisition prior to starting the Black Real Estate Dialogue (BRED) Podcast. With BRED Podcast, Dolcine aims to help African Americans access equity and generational wealth through property investment.

In an interview with Daniel Robbins for Founder’s Story, Dolciné characterized his podcast as a way to support homebuyers of all races who are struggling with bad credit and low funds, but particularly Black homebuyers, who have endured decades of discriminatory practices and unfair, dishonest, and racialized government regulations that have made it difficult or impossible for Black Americans to realize the American Dream.

Samuel Dolciné, committed to motivating people through his work on the Black Real Estate Dialogue Podcast, has a growing real estate portfolio of his own. The Black Real Estate Dialogue has been nominated for the Webby Award, one of the biggest accolades for internet creators.