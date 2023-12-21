On today’s episode of Founder’s Story, Rob Kovler, founder and CEO of Animal Nutrition Product, speaks on Therapetixx, a new and full product line catering to canine, feline, and exotic companion animals and pets.

According to Rob, being a dog lover who not only considers dogs as a pet but rather as friends, his deep-seated love for pets led him to bring together a team of experts to form Therapetixx, a product line that is on a mission to improve the well-being of animals around the world.

On this episode with Host, Daniel Robbins, Rob revealed that “even though Therapetixx is new,” they are a team of industry experts, with him boasting over 35 years of working experience in the medical and veterinary sector. For him, establishing Therapetixx is to help pet owners better understand and identify their pets’ behaviors and symptoms while reducing the rate at which they (pet owners) rely on the internet for diagnosis. And to help them access timely and accurate treatment courtesy of Therapetixx.