On today’s episode of Founder’s Story, Ray Drew, an SBA lending expert, innovator, pioneer and podcast host, revealed that in this decade, at least 75 million baby boomers are set to retire. Even though a sizable number of these retirees own businesses, studies have shown that most millennials/Gen z have zero interest in running the businesses they would have inherited from their parents. Ray puts the number of businesses expected to be sold this decade at $7 trillion. According to Ray, these interesting statistics make the SBA industry a essential because, according to him, this is the chance for many people to acquire these businesses and get into entrepreneurship.

Ray Drew, popularly known as SBA Ray, has dedicated his career to helping small business owners and potential buyers navigate the intricacies of SBA borrowing. In this interview with Daniel Robbins, Ray described himself as an industry insider who gives the required information to “start, buy, or expand your business with SBA financing.” He said his job is to structure a customized loan solution that meets the business’s unique needs and guides the entrepreneur through the process.