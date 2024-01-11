A surgical procedure’s success depends on how much expertise and effort is dedicated to the patient’s pre-surgery, surgery, and post-surgery recovery. Just as Laura Alexis found, many facilities and clinics that offer surgical procedures, more often than not, lack the manpower and resources to handle every patient through all three phases, so in most cases, clinics are focused on the procedure because, to them, each patient is just another number on a long list of patients. This reality and personal experience with plastic surgery recovery inspired Laura to establish Pop Recovery Systems.

Pop Recovery Systems is a platform for preparation and post-surgery rehabilitation that focuses on every aspect of wellness coaching and thriving in recovery. It connects patients to an inspirational community of women on the same path. Participants and community members are educated on what their bodies require to sustain themselves through good activity and diet. Pop Recovery Systems also provides them the tools they need to build mental strength and stamina to overcome any mental dips they may have.

While appearing on Founder’s Story, Laura stated that, even though a postoperative recovery plan for bariatric and plastic surgery should not be a difficult undertaking, it is. This is because many practices and clinics treat each patient as just another customer, which means they need more capacity to handle each patient one-on-one.