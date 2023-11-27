Cancer continues to be the most significant cause of death in pets. According to a study, older dogs are more likely to die from cancer. Early detection and aggressive treatment have also been shown to help younger dogs survive cancer scares and, more significantly, go on to live normal lives.

As Tricia Montgomery discovered, at least six million dogs die each year as a result of cancer in the United States, and even more astounding is the fact that there are only 450 veterinary oncologists in the United States to cater to millions of dogs; thus, she decided to establish Moose’s March Inc., a non-profit that provides support for families and pet owners to ensure they are always aware of their pet’s health condition.

Moose’s March Inc. was founded by Tricia to promote awareness and support for the detection of pet cancer. Tricia’s goal with Moose’s March is to give pets and their owners hope and a better quality of life. Early identification increases the odds of successful treatment, making a big difference in the lives of these furry pets.

While appearing on Founder’s Story, Tricia characterized the greater goal of Moose’s March Inc. as partnering with shelters across the country, providing testing for early identification of pet cancer, and providing direct support to those who can least afford care.