Today’s business environment is much more slippery than ever because a lot may go wrong in seconds. Bad credit, loss, bankruptcy, and losing financial leverage at every level are all risks in every financial decisions. However, leveraging today’s technology and proven tactics, financial advisers and specialists like Milton E. Brown are assisting individuals and families in managing their money, making solid financial and investment decisions, and even planning for retirement.

Milton E. Brown works at Terian Consulting as a Wealth Advisor and Business Funding Broker, where he helps business owners become lawsuit-proof and generate tax-free income while expanding their assets. Brown holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Financial Planning.

Milton’s areas of expertise include commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, startup financing, real estate loans, equipment leasing, invoice factoring, and retirement and estate planning.

Milton applies a tried-and-true three-step strategy to assist his clients in saving up to 50% on taxes, protecting their assets from lawsuits, controlling their money as it grows, and leaving a legacy plan that reduces taxes while enhancing growth for future generations.

Milton and his team at Terian Consulting have helped hundreds of entrepreneurs, startups, small business owners, and real estate investors secure the best financing for their situation and achieve their financial objectives. “I value simplicity, efficiency, and innovation, and I am passionate about empowering business owners to build a future without financial worries.” He completes his sentence.

The Terian team is available to assist clients and prospects with appropriate financing solutions and connect them with loan partners that can make relevant offers. Terian Consulting has assisted various Chicago firms in finding new solutions for growth and expansion in recent years, “Whether you’re looking for short-term credit or a longer plan, we’re on hand to guide and inform.”