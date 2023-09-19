In a world where technology is constantly evolving, it can be difficult to find ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But James Swanwick is on a mission to help people do just that. He is helping people strike a balance between their health, sleep and fighting alcohol dependence.

A former ESPN SportsCenter anchor, Swanwick is now an entrepreneur, speaker, health and wellness coach, and the developer of the alcohol abstinence programs Project 90 and 30 Day No Alcohol Challenge. He is also the co-founder of Swannies by Swanwick Sleep, a company that makes blue light-blocking glasses that improve sleep quality.

He has coached countless individuals on how to live alcohol-free lifestyles and enhance their performance. He is also the author of “The 30-Day No-Alcohol Challenge: Your Simple Guide to Easily Reduce or Quit Alcohol.”

The guiding principle is straightforward: reclaiming control over alcohol abuse for improved health, productivity, and general well-being. Since 2015, Swanwick has guided more than 20,000 people to give up drinking, and with a reported 92% success rate of customers achieving at least 90 consecutive days on their first attempt, he has become a top leader in the sector.

If you’re ready to make a change, Swanwick’s programs can help. Visit his website to learn more.