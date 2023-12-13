Confidence and resilience are two hard-to-find qualities in humans today. However, for Harpreet Bahad, after 25 years in the bustling corporate corridors, those qualities naturally became a part of her. However, she didn’t just emerge as a confident go-getter. In a sit-down with Founder’s Story, Harpreet revealed how challenges and setbacks propped her to be the fighter she is today and why she is committed to helping other aspiring leaders reach the maximum confidence level possible.

Harpreet Bahad founded Open Your Reach, an empowerment platform that helps provide guidance to build confidence and resilience in a world that doesn’t stop turning. Harpreet says she is helping young leaders and business leaders harness the power of confidence and resilience. Whether it is while climbing the corporate ladder, managing a team, or on a personal journey toward self-empowerment, the mission at Open Your Reach is to equip individuals with the skills to navigate through challenges with ease and certainty.

As a Confidence and Resilience Coach, Harpreet’s core focus is fortifying leadership teams and organizations. Her expertise is harnessed through tailored coaching sessions, interactive workshops, insightful seminars, and motivating talks. On November 29, 2023, Harpreet would officially launch the ‘How Can I’ podcast to increase her reach on the internet and help as many people as possible.