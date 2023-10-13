From homelessness to multimillion-dollar businesses, Stephen Scoggins is an internationally acclaimed speaker, entrepreneur, coach and mentor who is committed to the pursuit of giving the same gift of freedom he received to others by offering an empowering education to those seeking for a second chance to level up, catapult forward and make their dreams a reality.

Experiencing unusual hardships at an early age inspired Stephen to find the strength to develop a diligent work ethic that would guide him in all aspects of his life. Stephen is a best-selling author, an award-winning entrepreneur with numerous multi-million dollar businesses, a motivational speaker, and the founder of the patented Life-Mastery Framework affectionately dubbed “Transform U.”

Stephen Scoggins is the founder of Scoggins International, a transformative platform that helps people overcome obstacles and become heroes in their own lives. Stephen has decades of experience as an entrepreneur with a remarkable track record of accomplishment, including creating The CHE Company, an eight-figure company from the ground up. The CHE Company also known as the Custom Homes Exteriors is an award-winning exterior service contractor specializing in exterior services for residential new construction, commercial construction, and homeowner remodeling.

Stephen, a well-respected and nationally recognized business and life-mastery leader, continues challenging and elevating people to overcome the setbacks that prevent them from reaching their greatest potential. Stephen has transparently incorporated almost three decades of setbacks, failures, and losses to deliver simple yet effective step-by-step instructions to help others rediscover their optimism and pursue their aspirations.