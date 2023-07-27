Scott LeBeau, founder, and CEO of One Source Direct, is revolutionizing the landscape for small businesses. Established in 2017, LeBeau, a seasoned business banker from Wisconsin, aimed to offer community banks a swift method to procure business data through his platform, One Source Direct. Upon identifying the data accessibility issues faced by small businesses in networking efficiently, he widened his scope, committing to equipping small and micro enterprises with prompt and dependable access to ready-to-use business data.

Navigating social media marketing and maintaining a steady cash flow are some of the many challenges these businesses grapple with daily. Astonishingly, a study reveals that about 39% of small business owners invest over 60 hours weekly, often with unpredictable returns, leading to widespread burnout.

One Source Direct seeks to level the playing field for B2B networking, using a blend of innovative technology and human acumen. This approach enables business executives to effectively engage with decision-makers at the helm of other businesses. They do so from a centralized, easily accessible location that offers equal opportunity to access crucial audience data. This innovative strategy aims to help small businesses thrive like never before.