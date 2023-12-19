It is undisputed that global energy demand is rising continuously and will continue to do so. Speaking on the latest edition of Founder’s Story with Daniel Robbins, Fernando Correa spoke extensively on renewable energy sources and the provision of electricity from eco-friendly sources.

In this episode, Fernando Correa, the founder and CEO of Lightcore Energy Solutions, describes consumer experience in the energy market as having to approach numerous providers for their energy needs; meanwhile, at its core, Lightcore Energy Solutions is not only an energy provider, but an all-in-one energy provider that not only provides green energy, but sustainable gas for their everyday needs.

In his words, Lightcore is “an electricity provider and a contact for green energy operating out of Germany.” According to him, what sets Lightcore Energy Solutions apart is its ability to handle the logistics of every demand to ensure that no time or extra resources are lost between the moment a consumer orders gas or energy and the time it gets to them. Looking at the economic benefits of this efficient system, Lightcore Energy stands apart from energy providers in Germany.

With a competitive energy market emerging throughout the globe amid an unprecedented energy crisis and the quest to safeguard the environment, Lightcore is on a mission to accelerate its expansion plans throughout Europe and the Americas in the coming years.