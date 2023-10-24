The daily advancements in science and technology are being felt across every sector, most profoundly in health and wellness. This is because, over time, healthcare is becoming foolproof and more effective thanks to these advancements. Oral and dental care in this day and time is more effective because habits like teeth grinding can now be treated and prevented from degenerating into more severe problems. According to Dr. Mark Stein of New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center, this is the hallmark of dental health.

According to Dr. Mark Stein, while speaking to Daniel Robbins on Health Corner, brushing and flossing regularly helps eliminate the chances of gum disease or any dental; however, taking a break from brushing and flossing can cause inflammation in the gum, which in turn leads to swelling and bleeding in the gum, which goes away if it is caught early on and addressed with the right intensity and treatment.

Dr. Mark Stein explains further that the failure to address minor issues like gum inflammation and bleeding properly can degenerate into bacteria logging in the inflamed area, which over time deteriorates and weakens the gum and the jaw bone on which the tooth is planted. According to him, this can lead to tooth loss and, in some cases, mouth odor.

Another major dental problem identified by Dr. Stein is teeth grinding, also known as ”Bruxism.” According to Dr. Stein, Bruxism is the involuntary grinding of the teeth, which most commonly occurs when a patient is sleeping but can also occur while a patient is awake. Common side effects of Bruxism include sensitive teeth, tooth enamel loss, flattening teeth, and chipped teeth. The treatment for Bruxism ranges from administering Botox injections to using mouth guards to reduce teeth grinding.

As the Co-founder of New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center, Dr. Stein is versed in this treatment as he has encountered patients with these kinds of challenges. Through a procedure known as ”bone-grafting,” Dr. Stein helps patients restore their teeth’s support base, usually via a painless and highly technical procedure.

One of the top practices for oral and maxillofacial surgery in New York, the New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center, provides a wide range of restorative procedures, such as dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom tooth extractions, oral pathology, orthognathic surgery, and facial trauma surgery. Throughout a career spanning over twenty years, Dr. Mark Stein has proven his dedication to excellence in patient care. Speaking to Daniel Robbins on Health Corner, he said, “We combine the most advanced techniques with state-of-the-art technology and unmatched, personalized service for every patient.”